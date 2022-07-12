Rubina Dilaik is one of the prettiest actresses we have in the Indian television industry. She has flawless and healthy, glowing skin.Source: Bollywood
How does Rubina keep herself glowing and flawless? Let's check out the beauty secrets of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik is a fitness freak. She keeps fit using Yoga. Rubina is also into aerial yoga. Her posts speak for her.Source: Bollywood
Not many would approve of this method but Rubina Dilaik swears by using coconut oil to remove impurities from her skin. After removing all the make-up she uses coconut oil over to get off the excess.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik has this CTM routine which is the Cleaning, Toning and Moisturizing routine. It helps her in keeping his skin healthy.Source: Bollywood
It is of utmost importance to keep our body hydrated, believes Rubina. From water to juice intake, liquid consumption is necessary.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik loves fruits and veggies, solid or in liquid form. She believes in natural, healthy and organic eating.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik is into K-beauty products. She ginseng face mask which is known to naturally bring a glow to the face due.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik never steps out without her sunblock. She feels it's absolutely necessary to protect skin from harmful rays.Source: Bollywood
Another thing that Rubina Dilaik follows is the night beauty routine. The actress says that for the skin to get rest and nourishment, nighttime is great so include a night cream.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik also believes in getting skin treatment which includes a method involving using nutrients and antioxidants to help nourish the skin better.Source: Bollywood
