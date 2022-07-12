Rubina Dilaik’s ruler of hearts!

Rubina Dilaik is one of the prettiest actresses we have in the Indian television industry. She has flawless and healthy, glowing skin. 

Rubina's beauty secrets 

How does Rubina keep herself glowing and flawless? Let's check out the beauty secrets of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant.

 Yoga for the inner glow 

Rubina Dilaik is a fitness freak. She keeps fit using Yoga. Rubina is also into aerial yoga. Her posts speak for her. 

Special secret 

Not many would approve of this method but Rubina Dilaik swears by using coconut oil to remove impurities from her skin. After removing all the make-up she uses coconut oil over to get off the excess. 

The routine 

Rubina Dilaik has this CTM routine which is the Cleaning, Toning and Moisturizing routine. It helps her in keeping his skin healthy. 

Hydration is important 

It is of utmost importance to keep our body hydrated, believes Rubina. From water to juice intake, liquid consumption is necessary. 

Fruits and Veggies

Rubina Dilaik loves fruits and veggies, solid or in liquid form. She believes in natural, healthy and organic eating. 

Face masks 

Rubina Dilaik is into K-beauty products. She ginseng face mask which is known to naturally bring a glow to the face due. 

Precautionary measures 

Rubina Dilaik never steps out without her sunblock. She feels it's absolutely necessary to protect skin from harmful rays.   

Night pampering 

Another thing that Rubina Dilaik follows is the night beauty routine. The actress says that for the skin to get rest and nourishment, nighttime is great so include a night cream. 

Pampering with treatments 

Rubina Dilaik also believes in getting skin treatment which includes a method involving using nutrients and antioxidants to help nourish the skin better. 

