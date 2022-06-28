Shivangi Joshi’s STEALWORTHY lehengas

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 beauty has an amazing lehenga collection

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Royal blue 

For the princess in you... 

Ivory

Flaunt that elegance... 

Pink 

For a friend's engagement... 

Bridal 

Ditch the red! 

Pastel

Opt for unique colours... 

Floral 

Try different styles... 

Pink sequins 

Sequins and embellishments for a family function... 

Shaadi ready

For your BFF's wedding... 

Elsa 

Be the Indian version of Elsa...

