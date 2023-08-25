Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and others who got severely injured this season

Aishwarya Sharma recently shared pictures of her injured hand on Instagram. She was hurt while performing a stunt with a dog on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Here are more actors who got injured this season.

Sanskruti Nemane

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 wins hearts!

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is doing well on the TRP charts.

Amazing performances!

The contestants have been giving some brilliant performances but there also have been a few disappointments.

Injuries, injuries and injuries!

This season there have been many contestants who got injured as well.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya recently took to Instagram to share how badly she got injured during a stunt with a dog.

Soundous Moufakir

Soundous Moufakir also suffered a severe leg injury.

Archana Gautam

Archana suffered a serious injury while performing a water stunt.

Arjit Taneja

Arjit had also shared stories about the injuries he had to face while doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Nyrraa suffered leg injuries while she was performing many dangerous stunts.

Rohit Roy

Rohit was injured in the first stunt itself. Rohit pulled a hamstring leading to a leg injury.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv has also opened up about his injuries on the show.

