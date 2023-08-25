Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and others who got severely injured this season

Aishwarya Sharma recently shared pictures of her injured hand on Instagram. She was hurt while performing a stunt with a dog on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Here are more actors who got injured this season.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023