Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and others who got severely injured this season

Aishwarya Sharma recently shared pictures of her injured hand on Instagram. She was hurt while performing a stunt with a dog on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Here are more actors who got injured this season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is doing well on the TRP charts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The contestants have been giving some brilliant performances but there also have been a few disappointments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This season there have been many contestants who got injured as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya recently took to Instagram to share how badly she got injured during a stunt with a dog.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous Moufakir also suffered a severe leg injury.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana suffered a serious injury while performing a water stunt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit had also shared stories about the injuries he had to face while doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nyrraa suffered leg injuries while she was performing many dangerous stunts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit was injured in the first stunt itself. Rohit pulled a hamstring leading to a leg injury.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv has also opened up about his injuries on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!