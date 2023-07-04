Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Jannat Zubair and other contestants who were surprise packages

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Over the years, some contestants are surprise package of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This time it is Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma has made it to top three of Rohit Shetty's show. This is a real surprise.

Dino James

Rapper Dino James has made it to the finals of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani has the image of a romantic star but he played well to win KKK11.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel was one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair was the chota packet bada dhamaka of KKK12. She made it to top five.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi was the star of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is known as Dhaakad girl.

Tejasswi Prakash

If it was not for injury, Tejasswi Prakash could have won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shed off her bahu image as she showed off her chops on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She was superb.

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik was fabulous in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari won Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He aced all the tasks.

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain played brilliantly in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. His eviction was heartbreaking.

