Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Jannat Zubair and other contestants who were surprise packages

Over the years, some contestants are surprise package of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This time it is Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma has made it to top three of Rohit Shetty's show. This is a real surprise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rapper Dino James has made it to the finals of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Bijlani has the image of a romantic star but he played well to win KKK11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Patel was one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jannat Zubair was the chota packet bada dhamaka of KKK12. She made it to top five.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi was the star of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is known as Dhaakad girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If it was not for injury, Tejasswi Prakash could have won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan shed off her bahu image as she showed off her chops on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She was superb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Malik was fabulous in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shantanu Maheshwari won Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He aced all the tasks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sourabh Raaj Jain played brilliantly in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. His eviction was heartbreaking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!