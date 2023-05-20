Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma and more contestants who got severely injured
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023
Khatron Ke Khiladi is one show where contestants get severy injured.
Here, take a look at the list of contestants who got severely injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma has bruised her left arm badly. She uploaded a selfie of her injury on her Instagram story.
In KKK12, Rubina Dilaik got injured when a standee fell on her and she hurt her neck
Kanika Mann in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 had badly injured her legs and arms.
Aneri Vajani in KKK12 was mentally affected by the stunts when worms and insects bit her and the marks stayed for 4 days.
Jannat Zubair in KKK12 had fainted in the pool and Rohit Shetty had to remove her out.
Rajiv Adatia had sprained his ankle on the sets of KKK12.
Nishant Bhat had bruised his shoulder, hands and knee.
Erika Packard had injured her nose durng the task on the sets of KKK 12.
Rohit Shetty is hosting season 13 of Khatron ke Khiladi.
It will be interesting to see how the contestants perform in KKK13.
