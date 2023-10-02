Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and others shoot for the finale; who will win the trophy?

Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants are shooting for the finale episode today.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma was spotted shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale today. She looked stunning in a black top and pants with a red jacket.

The ticket to finale winner!

Aishwarya Sharma recently won the ticket to finale and became the first finalist of the show.

Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakare

Arjit and Shiv looked charming in black outfits for the special day. They both will also give a performance together on the show.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Nyrraa is also one of the top five finalists. However, this is not confirmed yet. She was seen in a blue outfit for the finals.

Archana Gautam

Archana looked gorgeous in a golden gown for the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rashmeet Kaur

Rashmeet is one of the strongest players of the season and she was spotted in her unique style for the finale.

Soundous Moufakir

As usual, Soundous Moufakir looked stylish in a silver gown for the finale of KKK 13.

Daisy Shah

Daisy's glamourous avatar left us stunned. She wore a shimmery blue gown for the event.

Anjum Fakih

Anjum also opted for a shimmery silver short dress for the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Ruhi looked beautiful in a black bodycon outfit for the shoot of the finale episode.

