Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam looks all set for the kill in her promo photoshoot for Rohit Shetty show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Archana Gautam's promo look for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will make you go woah

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam believes in gymming and swimming for her svelte body

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare are the two contestants from Bigg Boss 16 for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam says her weakness is fear of lizards

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam who is on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 got compliment from Warda Nadiadwala too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundous Moufakir said Archana Gautam had her game on

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam said she has not prepared specially for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam was super hot in this magazine cover in this risque dress

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam wore this sexy black gown to Farah Khan's Bigg Boss 16 party

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan is also entering the world of entertainment

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam rocked this black gown in Dubai for a photoshoot

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam who is also a Congress member is now focused on her acting career

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan and more upcoming onscreen jodis fans are excited about

 

 Find Out More