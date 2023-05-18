Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam looks all set for the kill in her promo photoshoot for Rohit Shetty show
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Archana Gautam's promo look for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will make you go woah
Archana Gautam believes in gymming and swimming for her svelte body
Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare are the two contestants from Bigg Boss 16 for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Archana Gautam says her weakness is fear of lizards
Archana Gautam who is on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 got compliment from Warda Nadiadwala too
Soundous Moufakir said Archana Gautam had her game on
Archana Gautam said she has not prepared specially for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Archana Gautam was super hot in this magazine cover in this risque dress
Archana Gautam wore this sexy black gown to Farah Khan's Bigg Boss 16 party
Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan is also entering the world of entertainment
Archana Gautam rocked this black gown in Dubai for a photoshoot
Archana Gautam who is also a Congress member is now focused on her acting career
