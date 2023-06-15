Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam, Rohit Roy, Arjit Taneja injured on Rohit Shetty's show; here is a look at its history of injuries

Here is the list of all contestants who have been injured on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot in South AfricaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana Gautam has got four stitches on her chin on Rohit Shetty's showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nyra Banerjee has been bitten badly by bugs on the show. It seems they bit her in the private parts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit Taneja has hurt his fingers on Rohit Shetty's show. He shared some pics of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma suffered a huge bruise on her left arm on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare has also suffered an injury on the show. It seems it is not serious.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Roy suffered a severe injury on KKK 13 but is still on the show. It seems he has been now eliminated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, there a scare of Varun Sood fracturing his wrist but he recovered soon from an injurySource: Bollywoodlife.com
A severe eye injury forced Tejasswi Prakash to exit Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She was one of the strongest contestants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sourabh Raaj Jain did fabulously on KKK 11 despite his injurySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Malik had a black out after the terrifying chopper stunt. He was kept in hospital for observation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty disqualified Vikas Gupta who got nerve pain as he was taking painkillers slylySource: Bollywoodlife.com
