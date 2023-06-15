Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam, Rohit Roy, Arjit Taneja injured on Rohit Shetty's show; here is a look at its history of injuries

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Injury List

Here is the list of all contestants who have been injured on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot in South Africa

KKK13: Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam has got four stitches on her chin on Rohit Shetty's show

KKK13: Nyra Banerjee

Nyra Banerjee has been bitten badly by bugs on the show. It seems they bit her in the private parts.

KKK13: Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja has hurt his fingers on Rohit Shetty's show. He shared some pics of the same.

KKK13: Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma suffered a huge bruise on her left arm on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

KKK13: Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare has also suffered an injury on the show. It seems it is not serious.

KKK13: Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy suffered a severe injury on KKK 13 but is still on the show. It seems he has been now eliminated.

KKK11: Varun Sood

On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, there a scare of Varun Sood fracturing his wrist but he recovered soon from an injury

KKK10: Tejasswi Prakash

A severe eye injury forced Tejasswi Prakash to exit Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She was one of the strongest contestants.

KKK11: Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain did fabulously on KKK 11 despite his injury

KKK12: Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik had a black out after the terrifying chopper stunt. He was kept in hospital for observation.

KKK9: Vikas Gupta

Rohit Shetty disqualified Vikas Gupta who got nerve pain as he was taking painkillers slyly

