Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Cat fights, Rohit Shetty's extreme reactions and other controversies

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 began recently and it is already a part of many controversies.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 controversies

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been embroiled in several controversies over the last few years. This season is no different.

Rohit Shetty Warns Nyrraa

Nyrraa M Banerji was given a warning. Rohit Shetty, who usually doesn’t get angry, lost his cool. For the unversed, he asked Nyrraa to not argue with him.

Issues Between Soundous & Archana

Soundous Moufakir was irked with Archana following the failure of their partner stunt. She asked Rohit Shetty to change her partner.

Daisy Shah Vs Archana Gautam

Daisy and Archana’s cat fight grabbed everyone’s attention. Daisy and Archana had a few fights on the show.

Social Media War

In an interview, Daisy maintained that Archana isn’t entertaining. Daisy also shared a note on social media to express her thoughts against Archana.

Anjali Anand Mocks Archana Gautam

After Daisy, Anjali Anand too maintained that Archana Gautam demotivated other contestants on the show.

Shiv Thakare Vs Archana Gautam

A few reports suggested that Shiv Thakare abused Archana in front of everyone. This was why Archana denied doing partner stunts with him.

Aishwarya Sharma-Soundous Moufakir’s Tiff

Aishwarya and Soundous’s cat fight still remains unforgettable. Soundous called Aishwarya disrespectful. Aishwarya shared a note on Instagram wherein she said respect is a two-way street.

Rohit Shetty Loses His Cool

During one of the stunts on the show, Soundous’ mistake put Arjit Taneja in a spot. Rohit Shetty lashed out at her for injuring Arjit.

Rohit Shetty Unhappy With Contestants

Rohit has been disappointed with several contestants including Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan and others for not taking the stunts seriously.

Anjum and Ruhi's friendship breaks

Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi's friendship broke after their stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

