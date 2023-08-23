Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Cat fights, Rohit Shetty's extreme reactions and other controversies

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 began recently and it is already a part of many controversies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been embroiled in several controversies over the last few years. This season is no different.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nyrraa M Banerji was given a warning. Rohit Shetty, who usually doesn’t get angry, lost his cool. For the unversed, he asked Nyrraa to not argue with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous Moufakir was irked with Archana following the failure of their partner stunt. She asked Rohit Shetty to change her partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daisy and Archana’s cat fight grabbed everyone’s attention. Daisy and Archana had a few fights on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, Daisy maintained that Archana isn’t entertaining. Daisy also shared a note on social media to express her thoughts against Archana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Daisy, Anjali Anand too maintained that Archana Gautam demotivated other contestants on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A few reports suggested that Shiv Thakare abused Archana in front of everyone. This was why Archana denied doing partner stunts with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya and Soundous’s cat fight still remains unforgettable. Soundous called Aishwarya disrespectful. Aishwarya shared a note on Instagram wherein she said respect is a two-way street.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During one of the stunts on the show, Soundous’ mistake put Arjit Taneja in a spot. Rohit Shetty lashed out at her for injuring Arjit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit has been disappointed with several contestants including Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan and others for not taking the stunts seriously.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi's friendship broke after their stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
