Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Celeb contestants who have been Rohit Shetty's favourite

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is making all the right noise.

Here, take a look at Rohit Shetty's favourite contestants from the stunt based reality show.

Bharti Singh was seen in KKK10. She had a lot of fun with Rohit Shetty and he became his fan reportedly.

Arjun Bijlani made a place in Rohit Shetty's heart after he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rubina Dilaik in KKK 12 was loved for her stunts. Rohit Shetty loved the way she did her stunts.

Tejasswi Prakash was Rohit's fan because of her bubbly nature.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa was in KKK10. Due to his comedy he made a space in the heart of Rohit Shetty.

Faisal Shaikh was Rohit's favourite and he was supported a lot by the director.

Rohit Shetty found Nishant Bhat entertaining on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Rohit Shetty found that Rajiv Adatia entertained audiences with the way he spoke in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Shantanu Maheshwari impressed Rohit Shetty with his dance moves on the sets of KKK8.

Will KKK13 contestant Daisy Shah be Rohit Shetty's favourite?

