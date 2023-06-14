Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Celebs and fans predict the winner of Rohit Shetty show

Check out which contestant has a possibility to win the Rohit Shetty show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set for its 13th season.

Stunt reality show

KKK is a reality show where contestants perform arduous stunts.

Host - Rohit Shetty

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is currently underway in Cape Town.

KKK 13 contestants

14 contestants have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Celebs and fans predict winner

Ahead of its release celebs and fans have already predicted who is likely to be the champion of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shiv Thakre

Fans predict that Shiv Thakre will win the title.

Will Shiv Thakre win the show?

Shiv Thakre has a captivating and fearless personality.

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan predicted that Anujm Faikh would win Khatron KeKhiladi.

Fahmaan Khan forecasts most probable winners

He thinks if not her then Shiv Thakre, Abdu Rozik or Ruhi are likely to win.

Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan says the TRPs of the show will be winner as the contestants are good.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is said to air on television in July.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner

Who do you think would win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

