Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Celebs and fans predict the winner of Rohit Shetty show

Check out which contestant has a possibility to win the Rohit Shetty show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023
Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set for its 13th season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KKK is a reality show where contestants perform arduous stunts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is currently underway in Cape Town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
14 contestants have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahead of its release celebs and fans have already predicted who is likely to be the champion of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans predict that Shiv Thakre will win the title.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakre has a captivating and fearless personality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan predicted that Anujm Faikh would win Khatron KeKhiladi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He thinks if not her then Shiv Thakre, Abdu Rozik or Ruhi are likely to win.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajid Khan says the TRPs of the show will be winner as the contestants are good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is said to air on television in July.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who do you think would win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
