Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Check out the winners of all the 12 seasons so far

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Tushar Kalia was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Arjun Bijlani was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Karishma Tanna was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Punit Pathak was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Shantanu Maheshwari was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Ashish Chaudhary was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

Rajneesh Duggal was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4 winner was Aarti Chabria.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3 winner was Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 winner was Anushka Manchanda.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 1 winner was Nethra Raghuraman.

