Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Check the most bizarre and scary stunts on the show so far

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Rohit Shetty is back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and this time it's bigger and scarier.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Check out the most bizarre and scary stunts ahead of KK13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The participants are all set, right down to Aishwarya Sharma and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The rotating wheel stunt that is underwater

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The chopper stunt, where the contestants were kept hanging like balloons

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The wax stunt looked extremely scary and painful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The train stunt is the deadliest, as the contestants were asked to lie down on the track.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The fire cycle stunt, where the contestants had to break a huge glass.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The vacuum stunt looked the most dangerous so far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The tear gas chamber stunt was suffocating to even watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The ostrich stunt that was performed on the contestants

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who have roots in Pakistan

 

 Find Out More