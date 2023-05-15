Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Check the most bizarre and scary stunts on the show so far
Manisha Mandal
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Rohit Shetty is back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and this time it's bigger and scarier.
Check out the most bizarre and scary stunts ahead of KK13.
The participants are all set, right down to Aishwarya Sharma and more.
The rotating wheel stunt that is underwater
The chopper stunt, where the contestants were kept hanging like balloons
The wax stunt looked extremely scary and painful.
The train stunt is the deadliest, as the contestants were asked to lie down on the track.
The fire cycle stunt, where the contestants had to break a huge glass.
The vacuum stunt looked the most dangerous so far.
The tear gas chamber stunt was suffocating to even watch.
The ostrich stunt that was performed on the contestants
