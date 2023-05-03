Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Confirmed Contestants List: Aishwarya Sharma, Sheezan M Khan join the show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also confirmed to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This is her second reality show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sheezan M Khan has got permission from Vasai Court to travel for Rohit Shetty's show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjit Taneja of Banni Chow Home Delivery is also going for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn from Kundali Bhagya is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjali Anand is also kicked for being a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confirmed contestant Archana Gautam will be the entertainment quotient on the show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjum Fakih aka Srishty of Kundali Bhagya is also headed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare is reportedly the highest paid on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundous Moufakir has revealed that she is very excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Pisachini actress Nyra Banerjee is confirmed for the show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Trisha Krishnan's Top 10 most gorgeous saree looks

 

 Find Out More