Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Confirmed Contestants List: Aishwarya Sharma, Sheezan M Khan join the show
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also confirmed to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This is her second reality show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sheezan M Khan has got permission from Vasai Court to travel for Rohit Shetty's show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit Taneja of Banni Chow Home Delivery is also going for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn from Kundali Bhagya is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjali Anand is also kicked for being a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Confirmed contestant Archana Gautam will be the entertainment quotient on the show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjum Fakih aka Srishty of Kundali Bhagya is also headed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare is reportedly the highest paid on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous Moufakir has revealed that she is very excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Pisachini actress Nyra Banerjee is confirmed for the show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Trisha Krishnan's Top 10 most gorgeous saree looks
Find Out More