Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants list

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is likely to be a part of the stunt reality show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another Bigg Boss 16 contestant to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is Ankit Gupta

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakre is all set for the 13th edition of the stunt reality show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Television actress Erica Fernandes is also probable to be a contestant in the stunt reality show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai star Mohsin Khan will make his mark in the adventure-based reality show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade Acche Lagte Hai fame Nakuul Mehta is possible to be in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhyan Suman, son of Shekar Suman, is probable to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjali Anand, famous for Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, has been approached for KKK 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundarya Sharma is also likely to be in the show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies that ditched theatrical release for OTT

 

 Find Out More