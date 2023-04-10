Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants list
Rupal Purohit
Apr 10, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is likely to be a part of the stunt reality show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Bigg Boss 16 contestant to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is Ankit Gupta
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakre is all set for the 13th edition of the stunt reality show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Television actress Erica Fernandes is also probable to be a contestant in the stunt reality show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai star Mohsin Khan will make his mark in the adventure-based reality show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Acche Lagte Hai fame Nakuul Mehta is possible to be in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhyan Suman, son of Shekar Suman, is probable to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjali Anand, famous for Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, has been approached for KKK 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundarya Sharma is also likely to be in the show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
