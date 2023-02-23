Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants, premiere date, where to watch and more Top 10 details

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back with its new season. All you need to know about where to watch KKK 13, premiere date, confirmed contestants and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 can be seen on Colors TV and Voot app.
The confirmed list of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants has not been announced yet.
Rohit Shetty selected a few Bigg Boss 16 contestants to be part of KKK 13. Sumbul Touqeer Khan wants to be part of KKK13.
The official premiere date of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 has not been out yet. Actor reportedly has been approached to participate in the show.
Shiv Thakare has expressed his interest to be part of KKK 13.
According to TimesofIndia, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma will also appear on the show.
Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed will reportedly be part of KKK 13.
Actress will reportedly be seen in KKK 13.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui will be seen in this season.
Bigg Boss 16's former contestant Shalin Bhanot was the first one to be offered KKK 13 by Rohit Shetty. But, he turned down the offer.
