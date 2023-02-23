Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants, premiere date, where to watch and more Top 10 details

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back with its new season. All you need to know about where to watch KKK 13, premiere date, confirmed contestants and more.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Where to watch?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 can be seen on Colors TV and Voot app.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Contestants

The confirmed list of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants has not been announced yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Rohit Shetty selected a few Bigg Boss 16 contestants to be part of KKK 13. Sumbul Touqeer Khan wants to be part of KKK13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Premiere date

The official premiere date of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 has not been out yet. Actor reportedly has been approached to participate in the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare has expressed his interest to be part of KKK 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundarya Sharma

According to TimesofIndia, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma will also appear on the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed will reportedly be part of KKK 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Parmar

Actress will reportedly be seen in KKK 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui will be seen in this season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16's former contestant Shalin Bhanot was the first one to be offered KKK 13 by Rohit Shetty. But, he turned down the offer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff to remarry at 43: A look at his bride, previous marriage with Juhi Parmar, daughter and more

 

 Find Out More