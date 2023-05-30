Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants who left the show due to health reasons

Here is the list of Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants who had to quite the stunt reality show midway because of health issues.

Rupal Purohit

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set for its 13th season.

Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy who is part of KKK 13 was badly hurt during a stunt. Reportedly, he will have to leave the show and return to Mumbai.

Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh left Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 midway.

Vikas Gupta

Rohit Shetty pulled out Vikas Gupta because he was taking painkillers for a shoulder injury.

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia was part of the 12th season and left the show in the middle because of health.

Tejasswi Prakash

While performing a stunt in KKK 10 he hurt her eyes and had to leave the show in the middle.

Nishant Bhatt

He was unable to perform stunts due to health in KKK 12.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty left Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 midway due to her illness.

Zain Imam

Zain Imam too had to quit the show midway.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 dates

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is said to go on air on 17th July 2023.

