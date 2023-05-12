Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: TOP 10 Highest Paid Lady Contestants of Rohit Shetty's show
Daisy Shah has reportedly become the highest paid with Rs 15 lakh per episode
Shivangi Joshi was one of the highest paid on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 with Rs 15 lakh per episode
Nia Sharma was paid Rs 5 lakh per episode during her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi
Karishma Tanna the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 made Rs 2 lakh per episode
Rubina Dilaik who was on KKK 12 made Rs 10-15 lakh per episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Jannat Zubair holds the record of the highest paid Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant with a whopping Rs 18 lakh per week
Divyanka Tripathi made Rs 10 lakh per episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was one of the highest paid of the season
Sriti Jha known as ITV's Pragya pocketed Rs 5 lakh per week for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Anushka Sen was apparently paid Rs 5 lakh per week for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Shweta Tiwari reportedly Rs 4 lakh a week on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
