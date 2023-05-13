Top 10 highest paid contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi
Daisy Shah reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh per episode for Rohit Shetty’s show.
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the highest-paid contestants earning approx Rs 15 lakh per episode.
Rahul Vaidya’s reported salary for one episode was Rs 15 lakh.
Hina Khan approximately earned Rs 15 lakh per episode in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
Shivangi Joshi became one of highest paid contestant with Rs 15 lakh per episode.
It is speculated that Shiv Thakare will earn Rs 10 lakh per episode for KKK 13.
For the stunt reality show Tejasswi Prakash earned approx Rs 6-8 lakh per episode.
Karan Patel was runner up of S10 and earned around Rs 6 lakh per episode.
Nia Sharma reportedly earned Rs 5 lakh per episode.
Zain Imam approximately earned Rs 4.5 lakh per episode in KKK 9.
