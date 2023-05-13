Top 10 highest paid contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Daisy Shah reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh per episode for Rohit Shetty’s show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the highest-paid contestants earning approx Rs 15 lakh per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Vaidya’s reported salary for one episode was Rs 15 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan approximately earned Rs 15 lakh per episode in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi Joshi became one of highest paid contestant with Rs 15 lakh per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is speculated that Shiv Thakare will earn Rs 10 lakh per episode for KKK 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For the stunt reality show Tejasswi Prakash earned approx Rs 6-8 lakh per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Patel was runner up of S10 and earned around Rs 6 lakh per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma reportedly earned Rs 5 lakh per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zain Imam approximately earned Rs 4.5 lakh per episode in KKK 9.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged today: A look at their love story

 

 Find Out More