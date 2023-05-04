Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: TOP TV Bahus who ruled the show

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Divyanka Tripathi was dubbed Dhaakad girl! She never aborted a mission1 

Tejasswi Prakash challenged herself beyond imagination. 

Debina Bonnerjee was one of the runners-up. 

Asha Negi was one of the toughest contenders. 

Hina Khan became a runner-up.

Nia Sharma gave a tough time to everyone. 

Karishma Tanna won the damn show! 

Shweta Tiwari was one of the strongest contestants. 

Rubina Dilaik was also a strong contender. 

And now, Aishwarya Sharma is going to participate, as per reports. She will kick some ass too! 

