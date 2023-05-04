Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: TOP TV Bahus who ruled the show
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Divyanka Tripathi was dubbed Dhaakad girl! She never aborted a mission1
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash challenged herself beyond imagination.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Debina Bonnerjee was one of the runners-up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asha Negi was one of the toughest contenders.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan became a runner-up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia Sharma gave a tough time to everyone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna won the damn show!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari was one of the strongest contestants.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik was also a strong contender.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And now, Aishwarya Sharma is going to participate, as per reports. She will kick some ass too!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 ENT News: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and more
Find Out More