Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Education qualifications of this season's contestants

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Soundous Moufakir has Master of Business Administration degree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Sharma has studied Bachelor of Technology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjit Taneja holds a BA degree in computer programming from the University of Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare has completed his graduation from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daisy Shah graduated with a bachelor's degree in arts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjali Anand has completed her graduation but not much is known.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Roy pursued hotel management.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruhi Chaturvedi has done majors in history from Bhavans College, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nyra Banerjee studied Bachelor of Legislative Law from a Mumbai College

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam has a degree in Bachelor of Journalism And Mass Communication.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 TV News Today: Sidharth Shukla, Aashka Goradia, Jennifer Mistry and more 

 

 Find Out More