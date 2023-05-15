Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Education qualifications of this season's contestants
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Soundous Moufakir has Master of Business Administration degree.
Aishwarya Sharma has studied Bachelor of Technology.
Arjit Taneja holds a BA degree in computer programming from the University of Delhi.
Shiv Thakare has completed his graduation from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur.
Daisy Shah graduated with a bachelor's degree in arts.
Anjali Anand has completed her graduation but not much is known.
Rohit Roy pursued hotel management.
Ruhi Chaturvedi has done majors in history from Bhavans College, Mumbai.
Nyra Banerjee studied Bachelor of Legislative Law from a Mumbai College
Archana Gautam has a degree in Bachelor of Journalism And Mass Communication.
