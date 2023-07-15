Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Educational qualifications of the contestants of latest season of Rohit Shetty show

Daisy Shah has a bachelor's degree in arts.

Soundous Moufakir has a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Aishwarya Sharma has pursued Bachelor of Technology.

Arjit Taneja has a BA degree in computer programming.

Anjali Anand’s education qualification is not much known but she has completed her graduation.

Rohit Roy has pursued a course in Hotel Management.

Ruhi Chaturvedi has done majors in history from Bhavans college Mumbai.

Nyra Banerjee studied bachelor of legislative law.

Archana Gautam has a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.

Shiv Thakre has studied engineering at G H Raisoni College Nagpur.

