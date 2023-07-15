Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Educational qualifications of the contestants of latest season of Rohit Shetty show
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Daisy Shah has a bachelor's degree in arts.
Soundous Moufakir has a master’s degree in Business Administration.
Aishwarya Sharma has pursued Bachelor of Technology.
Arjit Taneja has a BA degree in computer programming.
Anjali Anand’s education qualification is not much known but she has completed her graduation.
Rohit Roy has pursued a course in Hotel Management.
Ruhi Chaturvedi has done majors in history from Bhavans college Mumbai.
Nyra Banerjee studied bachelor of legislative law.
Archana Gautam has a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.
Shiv Thakre has studied engineering at G H Raisoni College Nagpur.
