Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin see a shocking drop on Top 10 Most-Liked Hindi TV shows of the week

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows from July 22 to July 28 is out now!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Asit Kumarr Modi's show is still the number one most-liked Hindi TV shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma's comedy show is on the second spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show is the third most-liked show of the week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda shows is much liked by fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radha Mohan

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy's show is climbing up the ladder quickly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya

The show has taken up the sixth spot this week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumkum Bhagya

Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar's show is on the seventh spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty's show has dipped from sixth spot to eighth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Ninth on the list is TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Shockingly, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's show has slipped to last spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies on intercaste marriages on Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More