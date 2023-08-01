Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin see a shocking drop on Top 10 Most-Liked Hindi TV shows of the week

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows from July 22 to July 28 is out now!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Asit Kumarr Modi's show is still the number one most-liked Hindi TV shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma's comedy show is on the second spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show is the third most-liked show of the week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda shows is much liked by fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy's show is climbing up the ladder quickly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show has taken up the sixth spot this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar's show is on the seventh spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty's show has dipped from sixth spot to eighth spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ninth on the list is TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shockingly, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's show has slipped to last spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
