Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Grand Finale winner: Top 10 Facts about Dino James

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Grand Finale winner: From a small-town of Madhya Pradesh to being a loved rapper and now winner of Rohit Shetty's show, he has made a long journey

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner

Rapper and song-writer Dino James has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

KKK13 winner Dino James

Dino James did not wish to be a rapper, he wanted to become an actor

City of Birth

Dino James is from Madhya Pradesh. He was born in Ghoradongri

Education

Like Shiv Thakare, Dino James has also studied in Nagpur

Parents

His mom and dad are from Kerala. His dad works as an electrician

Love for Writing

It was an advertising agency that people noticed his skill with words

Siblings

He has a sister, Divya who is his biggest cheerleader

Hit Songs

His raps like Yaadein, Boyfriend and Hancock are huge hits

Fitness freak

Dino James fought a long and hard battle with alcohol abuse

Desi hip-hop

He is one of the top talents of desi hip-hop like Emiway Bantai, MC Stan and others

