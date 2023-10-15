Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Grand Finale winner: Top 10 Facts about Dino James

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Grand Finale winner: From a small-town of Madhya Pradesh to being a loved rapper and now winner of Rohit Shetty's show, he has made a long journeySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Rapper and song-writer Dino James has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 13Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dino James did not wish to be a rapper, he wanted to become an actorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dino James is from Madhya Pradesh. He was born in GhoradongriSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Like Shiv Thakare, Dino James has also studied in NagpurSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His mom and dad are from Kerala. His dad works as an electricianSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It was an advertising agency that people noticed his skill with wordsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He has a sister, Divya who is his biggest cheerleaderSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His raps like Yaadein, Boyfriend and Hancock are huge hitsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dino James fought a long and hard battle with alcohol abuseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is one of the top talents of desi hip-hop like Emiway Bantai, MC Stan and othersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
