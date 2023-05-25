Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Rohit Shetty's show scripted? Let's rewind what former contestants Sourabh Raaj Jain, Bharti Singh and others said

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

KKK13 host Rohit Shetty clarifies

He has said that nothing is planned on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said the weather does not support always. He revealed show is very real.

Rohit Shetty said it is raw and real

He said he loves the show as it is raw and real. There is no gloss. He said there is no CGI

KKK 12 was mini Bigg Boss 14

Many viewers felt that Rubina Dilaik was told to create Bigg Boss situations on KKK12. They hated the extra 'scripted drama'.

KKK12 and Rubina Dilaik

Allegations of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 being scripted also did the rounds. Fans trolled Rubina Dilaik immensely in the season.

Chetna Pande on KKK12

The hot starlet said that it was wrong to assume that her elimination was done for Rubina Dilaik. She said the better player won.

Fans had slammed KKK11 makers

The elimination of Sourabh Raaj Jain was condemned by all viewers. They trolled them for favouritism.

Sourabh Raaj Jain's shocker

Sourabh Raaj Jain said that Khatron was also Content Ke Khiladi a comment that raised eyebrows

Bharti Singh cleared the air

A part of KKK9, Bharti Singh said it is false notion that Khatron is a scripted show. She said she would like to clarify for once and for all.

Bharti Singh blasts scripted talk

Bharti Singh who was on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 said show is totally real. She said all the animals were real, and so were the stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 biased towards Nikki Tamboli

Actress Nikki Tamboli earned the reputation of being one of the worst players of Khatron. Channel was slammed for favouritism.

Arjun Bijlani on being scripted winner of Khatron

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was won by Arjun Bijlani. Trolled as fixed winner, he said it is odd that people assume the show to be scripted.

