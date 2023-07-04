Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Nyra Banerjee sets social media afire with her scorching hot bikini pics from South Africa

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 siren

Nyra Banerjee has floored fans with her swimsuit looks from the shoot of Rohit Shetty's show. Here is a look at her stunning swimwear pics..

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 diaries

She wore this military style bikini set in South Africa for shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She has made a reel

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gal

Nyra Banerjee is one of the top eight contestants of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She rocks this red retro bikini.

Blue babe

This halter neck fitted dress does full justice to her curves

Resort wear

Nyra Banerjee looks chic in this white bikini set teamed with a crochet skirt

Mermaid

Nyra Banerjee posted this sunset pic in a pink bikini top with a striped sarong

Beach bum

Nyra Banerjee who is on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is a complete water baby

Wild instincts

She looks drop dead gorgeous in this printed mini dress

Monokini look

The actress posed in this bright tomato red monokini for a reel

Nyra Banerjee slays

We can see that she has nicely styled the flame red bikini with a white shrug

Nyra Banerjee has the brains

She is not only a hottie but also a lawyer by qualification

Nyra Banerjee is a hottie

Nyra Banerjee does not shy away from flaunting her curves

