Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja; meet the Top 8 of Rohit Shetty's show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

KKK13: Rohit Shetty finds his top 8

With the elimination of Sheezan M Khan, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has found its final top 8 contestants who are all equally good for the prize

KKK13: Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is also a contender for top two of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

KKK13: Dino James

Dino James the rapper ha shown his skills on the show. He is in top 8.

KKK13: Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja is also doing very well on Rohit Shetty's adventure show

KKK13: Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam has shown her determination as she makes place in the top eight

KKK13: Nyrra Banerji

Pisachini Nyrra Banerji has also sealed a place in the top eight

KKK13: Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is gunning for a spot in top two

KKK13: Soundous Moufakir

The adventure junkie of the show Soundous Moufakir is also in the top eight

KKK13: Rashmeet Kaur

Rashmeet Kaur who is an Indie singer has made it to top 8

KKK13: Sheezan M Khan

The latest contestant to be out of the show is Alibaba actor Sheezan M Khan

KKK13: Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik will be seen on Rohit Shetty's show as a special guest. He will add the cute factor

KKK13: Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah was the one to be out of the show before Sheezan M Khan

