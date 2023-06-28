Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja; meet the Top 8 of Rohit Shetty's show

With the elimination of Sheezan M Khan, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has found its final top 8 contestants who are all equally good for the prizeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare is also a contender for top two of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dino James the rapper ha shown his skills on the show. He is in top 8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit Taneja is also doing very well on Rohit Shetty's adventure showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana Gautam has shown her determination as she makes place in the top eightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pisachini Nyrra Banerji has also sealed a place in the top eightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is gunning for a spot in top twoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The adventure junkie of the show Soundous Moufakir is also in the top eightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmeet Kaur who is an Indie singer has made it to top 8Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest contestant to be out of the show is Alibaba actor Sheezan M KhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu Rozik will be seen on Rohit Shetty's show as a special guest. He will add the cute factorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Daisy Shah was the one to be out of the show before Sheezan M KhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!