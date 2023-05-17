Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih's Top 13 pics that you cannot miss
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Archana Gautam showed off her svelte figure in denims and a tube top
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjum Fakih and Sheezan M Khan have bonded like siblings on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous Moufakir is the diva of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjum Fakih said she has found friend of a lifetime on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dino James shares click of Sheezan M Khan on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ruhi Chaturvedi could be one of the strongest contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will get to see the hunks Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakare
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 squad of Sheezan, Anjali, Soundous and Arjit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir are living it up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjali Anand and Arjit Taneja have bonded very well on Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit Taneja shows off his toned shirtless body on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare had his flirty game on from the time he landed in SA for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Soundous Moufakir and Shiv Thakare indulge in Bollywood style romance
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mouni Roy's latest vacation pics will give you wanderlust
Find Out More