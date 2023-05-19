Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants salaries will shock you

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023

Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi are excited as season 13 will release soon.

Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, here's looking at the fees that the contestants are charging.

Daisy Shah reportedly is charging Rs 15 lakh per episode.

Shiv Thakare reportedly is taking Rs 6 lakh per episode.

Rohit Roy is reportedly taking Rs 7 lakh per episode for KKK13.

Nyrra Banerjee is reportedly taking Rs 6 lakh per episode.

Archana Gautam is charging Rs 3 lakh which she had charged even in Bigg Boss.

Aishwarya Sharma reportedly is not charging a massive amount.

KKK13 is being shot at South Africa.

Fans will be able to see their favourite stars coming out of their fears.

Whom are you supporting in KKK13?

Rohit Shetty the host of the show reportedly is charging Rs 50 lakh per episode.

