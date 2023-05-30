Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja and others bond on Rohit Shetty's show? Insider spills on budding jodis [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja and others bond fabulously on Rohit Shetty's show? Insider tells us that fans will have a gala time shipping contestants this season [Exclusive]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
The Moroccan beauty Soundous Moufakir might be the content queen of the season. Fans are already liking her reels immensely.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Insider tells us that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will have atleast two jodis that people will ship. One of them is Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare is bonding really well with a couple of ladies on the show, Soundous Moufakir and Daisy Shah. Fans will get to see a lot of fun content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16 fans will see the reunion of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Abdya and Pandya will be back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjali Anand and Dino James have become very good friends. Source told us that people have been teasing them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous Moufakir is in the risk of eliminations. The next two days will determine her future on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit Taneja is doing really well. We hope to see fun chemistry of Arjit with the Splitsvilla contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
