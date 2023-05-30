Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja and others bond on Rohit Shetty's show? Insider spills on budding jodis [Exclusive]

Urmimala Banerjee

May 30, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: New jodis on Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is coming soon. Rohit Shetty will be back with his gang of contestants. This is what an INSIDER told us about brewing friendships in South Africa.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Soundous Moufakir

The Moroccan beauty Soundous Moufakir might be the content queen of the season. Fans are already liking her reels immensely.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja

Insider tells us that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will have atleast two jodis that people will ship. One of them is Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah

Actress Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare have become good friends. Fans will get to see their camaraderie.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is bonding really well with a couple of ladies on the show, Soundous Moufakir and Daisy Shah. Fans will get to see a lot of fun content.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 fans will see the reunion of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Abdya and Pandya will be back.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Dino James

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fans will be surprised by Dino James. As per our source, he has bonded with this actress.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand and Dino James have become very good friends. Source told us that people have been teasing them.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Dino James

Rapper and composer Dino James and Anjali Anand might be the new Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul of this season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjali Anand

Actress Anjali Anand is doing very well so far. Everyone is liking the organic friendship of Dino and Anjali as per our source.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Soundous Moufakir in danger

Soundous Moufakir is in the risk of eliminations. The next two days will determine her future on the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja going strong

Arjit Taneja is doing really well. We hope to see fun chemistry of Arjit with the Splitsvilla contestant.

