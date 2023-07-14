Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The highest paid contestants in all seasons so far
Reportedly, Jannat Zubair is the youngest highest paid contestant of Khatron Khiladi to be paid Rs 18 lakhs per episode.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Faisal Sheikh received approximately Rs 17 lakh per episode of KKK 12.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daisy Shah reportedly charged Rs 15 lakh per episode for Khaton Ke Khiladi 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi charged Rs 15 lakh per episode of Khaton Ke Khiladi 11.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Vaidya’s salary per episode of KKK was Rs 15 lakh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh per episode of Rohit Shetty’s 8th season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi was also one of the highest paid contestant earning Rs 15 lakh per episode.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakre reportedly earned Rs 10 lakh per episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash reportedly earned Rs 8 lakh per episode.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Patel earned Rs 6 lakh per episode.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia Sharma was paid Rs 5 lakh per episode.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zain Imam received Rs 4.5 lakh per episode of KKK 9.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
