Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The highest paid contestants in all seasons so far

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Reportedly, Jannat Zubair is the youngest highest paid contestant of Khatron Khiladi to be paid Rs 18 lakhs per episode.

Faisal Sheikh received approximately Rs 17 lakh per episode of KKK 12.

Daisy Shah reportedly charged Rs 15 lakh per episode for Khaton Ke Khiladi 13.

Divyanka Tripathi charged Rs 15 lakh per episode of Khaton Ke Khiladi 11.

Rahul Vaidya’s salary per episode of KKK was Rs 15 lakh.

Hina Khan reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh per episode of Rohit Shetty’s 8th season.

Shivangi Joshi was also one of the highest paid contestant earning Rs 15 lakh per episode.

Shiv Thakre reportedly earned Rs 10 lakh per episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Tejasswi Prakash reportedly earned Rs 8 lakh per episode.

Karan Patel earned Rs 6 lakh per episode.

Nia Sharma was paid Rs 5 lakh per episode.

Zain Imam received Rs 4.5 lakh per episode of KKK 9.

