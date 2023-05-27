Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Most inspiring and impressive contestants on the show so far

The 13th season of the stunt reality show is all set to start. Before that let's take a look at the most inspiring and impressive celeb contestants so far.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

Nethra Raghuraman

She was the first winner of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Anushka Manchanda

She won the title in the 2nd season.

Shabir Ahluwalia

He won season 3 hosted by Priyanka Chopra.

Aarti Chhabria

She won season 4 of the stunt reality show.

Rajneesh Duggal

He won Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5.

Ashish Chaudhary

Ashish won the winner title of season 6.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla won season 7 of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shantanu Maheshwari

He won the 8th season of the stunt reality show.

Punit Pathak

Punit Pathak won the 9th season of Rohit Shetty’s show.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna won season 10 of KKK.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma won the spin-off season in 2020.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani became the winner of season 11.

Tushar Kalia

Tushar Kalia won the last season i.e. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

