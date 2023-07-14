Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The most khatarnak stunts of all seasons of Rohit Shetty show
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
The tear gas chamber task tests the limits of contestants.
In one of the seasons, contestants had hot molten wax falling on them.
The vaccum stunt could lead to suffocation. A contestants had to be in a box covered and a vaccum machine was kept underneath.
The rotating wheel in water has left have many contestants shaken.
In season 3 of KKK, Shabir Ahluwalia performed the deadliest train task where he was under a moving train.
Ostrichs are scary but Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about facing fears.
Sriti Jha performed a helicopter stunt in which she had to hang on a net attached to moving helicopter, collect flags and jump in the water.
In one of the seasons, contestants were made to ride a bicyle and break class whilst having fire on their back.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will see Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma and others facing their fears.
The show hosted by Rohit Shetty will go on air from July 15.
