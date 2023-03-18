Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: These celebs to be on the Rohit Shetty show

The 13th season of the stunt reality show will air soon. Check out celebrities who are likely to be a part

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star will take up dangerous stunts and thrilling experiences

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakre

Bigg Boss 16 runner-up has reportedly been approached by the makers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui may win hearts on KKK 13 as well

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shalin Bhanot

Host Rohit Shetty offered him to be a part of the stunt-based reality show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam

Archana is not afraid to take dangerous stunts on Khatro Ke Khiladi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan

The winner of Bigg Boss 16 is said to prove his excellence on KKK13 as well

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Parmar

Co-star of Nakuul from BALH 2 will also be a contestant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi Javed

The Fashionista Urfi Javed reportedly will a part of Rohit Shetty’s show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary

Allegedly she will also be a part of Khatro Ke Khiladi 13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshad

YRKKH hai actor is expected to be on Rohit Shetty’s stunt show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankit Gupta

Another Bigg Boss 16 contestant might also be seen on this show too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gashmeer Mahajani

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa contestant is all set for Rohit Shetty’s reality show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angel Rai

She is an internet personality and is likely to be a part of the show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Indian web series that are must-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More