Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Top 10 reasons why fans are unhappy with this season of Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: There is a huge debate on social media on how the current season of Rohit Shetty's show is dull. These could be some of the reasons as per netizensSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
This season, the hype for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been far below from previous years
Many fans feel that some contestants come in with minimum guarantee (MG) and are hence taken ahead
Shiv Thakare did not perform as well as it was expected on the show
Neutral viewers feel that creatives do not encourage genuine fearless contestants
Some fans feel that Nyra Banerjee, Aishwarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are unduly favoured
The elimination of people like Rashmeet Kaur and Sheezan M Khan upset many people
Neutral viewers felt that many simply lack the fervour needed for the show
Neutral viewers are upset seeing the fake fights and tantrums of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
OG viewers are annoyed seeing how people are giving cringe content
Netizens are livid with the love stories being promoted on the show
