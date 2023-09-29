Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Top 10 reasons why fans are unhappy with this season of Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: There is a huge debate on social media on how the current season of Rohit Shetty's show is dull. These could be some of the reasons as per netizens

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

KKK13 upsets fans

This season, the hype for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been far below from previous years

KKK 13 makers playing unfair?

Many fans feel that some contestants come in with minimum guarantee (MG) and are hence taken ahead

KKK 13 Star disappointments

Shiv Thakare did not perform as well as it was expected on the show

KKK 13 makers adamant

Neutral viewers feel that creatives do not encourage genuine fearless contestants

KKK 13 biased

Some fans feel that Nyra Banerjee, Aishwarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are unduly favoured

KKK 13 loses the plot

The elimination of people like Rashmeet Kaur and Sheezan M Khan upset many people

KKK 13 a dull show

Neutral viewers felt that many simply lack the fervour needed for the show

KKK 13 having BB influence

Neutral viewers are upset seeing the fake fights and tantrums of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

KKK 13 Overacting by contestants

OG viewers are annoyed seeing how people are giving cringe content

KKK 13 love angles

Netizens are livid with the love stories being promoted on the show

