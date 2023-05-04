Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Soundous Moukafir confirmed for Rohit Shetty show

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Splitsvilla 14 winner Soundous Moufakir will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Soundous Moufakir will be learning Hindi so that she would be able to interact with the co-contestants and show Rohit Shetty.

Soundous was best known for her song Aja Aja with Sunny Ratan.

Soundous rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 14.

The Moroccan beauty follows Islam and reportedly has done MBA.

Did you know that Soundous has done many bridal photoshoots?

Since childhood, the Moroccan heroine wanted to be a model.

Soundous had worked as a financial analyst before doing modelling.

Soundous was also seen in a short film called Uljhe Hue.

Soundous has a cute nickname which is Soundarya.

