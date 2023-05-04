Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Soundous Moukafir confirmed for Rohit Shetty show
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Splitsvilla 14 winner Soundous Moufakir will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous Moufakir will be learning Hindi so that she would be able to interact with the co-contestants and show Rohit Shetty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous was best known for her song Aja Aja with Sunny Ratan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 14.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Moroccan beauty follows Islam and reportedly has done MBA.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know that Soundous has done many bridal photoshoots?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since childhood, the Moroccan heroine wanted to be a model.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous had worked as a financial analyst before doing modelling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous was also seen in a short film called Uljhe Hue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundous has a cute nickname which is Soundarya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MS Dhoni The Untold Story: Tragic love story of Mahi will break your heart
Find Out More