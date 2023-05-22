Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Top 12 TV stars who upset Rohit Shetty in previous seasons

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

As the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 kicks off, let us revisit some of the contestants who upset Rohit Shetty

Nikki Tamboli was slammed by one and all for bad performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty had all schooled Varun Sood for KKK11 for refusing to do stunts saying they are wasting production money

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India saw an open disagreement with Rithvik Dhanjani and Rohit Shetty

Kanika Mann got pulled up by Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for unintentional cheating

S Sreesanth got into an argument with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Netizens also slammed him

It was said that Rohit Shetty shouted at Pratik Sehajpal on KKK12 after seeing his poor performance

Tejasswi got an earful from Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 for hinting that he is biased

Rohit Shetty had blasted Vikas Gupta after a task involving Bharti Singh could be risky on KKK9

Abhinav Shukla also got pulled by Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rohit Shetty warned Ajaz Khan not to do drama when he was on Khatron Ke Khiladi season two

Karan Patel had some minor disagreements with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He was runners-up

