Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Top 12 TV stars who upset Rohit Shetty in previous seasons
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
As the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 kicks off, let us revisit some of the contestants who upset Rohit Shetty
Nikki Tamboli was slammed by one and all for bad performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Rohit Shetty had all schooled Varun Sood for KKK11 for refusing to do stunts saying they are wasting production money
Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India saw an open disagreement with Rithvik Dhanjani and Rohit Shetty
Kanika Mann got pulled up by Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for unintentional cheating
S Sreesanth got into an argument with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Netizens also slammed him
It was said that Rohit Shetty shouted at Pratik Sehajpal on KKK12 after seeing his poor performance
Tejasswi got an earful from Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 for hinting that he is biased
Rohit Shetty had blasted Vikas Gupta after a task involving Bharti Singh could be risky on KKK9
Abhinav Shukla also got pulled by Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Rohit Shetty warned Ajaz Khan not to do drama when he was on Khatron Ke Khiladi season two
Karan Patel had some minor disagreements with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He was runners-up
