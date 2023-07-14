Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Where, when and how to watch the Rohit Shetty show
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
The 13th season of the adventure and stunt-based reality show will start airing on Colors channel from July 15.
As the contestants are busy shooting for KKK in Cape Town, South Africa, they are providing regular updates to their digital family on their social media handles.
The new chapter marks filmmaker Rohit Shetty's eighth year as the host of the adventure series.
KKK 13 features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title.
The jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest in the show.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is scheduled to premiere on 15 July 2023.
The show will air on Colors TV and stream digitally on JioCinema.
The show will air at 9 pm.
The show can also be streamed on the channel's OTT platform, Voot.
Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam are some of the contestants on the show.
Khatron Ke Khiladi' is all set to return with its 13th season and fans couldn't be more excited.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to return as a host for this season too.
