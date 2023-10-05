Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Dino James the winner? Meet Top 5 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's finale episode was shot recently and fans are eagerly waiting to know who the winner is.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon get its winner.

The grand finale!

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was shot recently.

Who is the winner?

Fans are eagerly waiting to know who has finally won season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

And the winner is...

As per reports, Dino James has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The taskmaster of the season

Dino has been very consistent in his performance. He has always given his best performance in every stunt.

Meet the finalists!

Aishwarya Sharma got the ticket to finale and reached the finals. As per reports she is amongst the top 3. Some reports even say that she is the winner.

Arjit Taneja

Arjit is also one of the best performers and he too is amongst the top 3.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare has had a tough journey but he has made it to the finale.

Rashmeet Kaur

As per reports, Rashmeet is also amongst the top five of the show. She too has been an amazing performer.

Archana Gautam

It is not clear whether Archana or Rashmeet are amongst the finalists.

