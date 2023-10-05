Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Dino James the winner? Meet Top 5 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's finale episode was shot recently and fans are eagerly waiting to know who the winner is.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon get its winner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was shot recently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are eagerly waiting to know who has finally won season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Dino James has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dino has been very consistent in his performance. He has always given his best performance in every stunt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma got the ticket to finale and reached the finals. As per reports she is amongst the top 3. Some reports even say that she is the winner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit is also one of the best performers and he too is amongst the top 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare has had a tough journey but he has made it to the finale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Rashmeet is also amongst the top five of the show. She too has been an amazing performer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is not clear whether Archana or Rashmeet are amongst the finalists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
