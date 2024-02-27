Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: List of most anticipated contestants

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

Munawwar Faruqui is possibly preparing to push his boundaries, ready to face exhilarating challenges.

Vivek Dahiya is speculated to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, ready to showcase his bravery.

Jiya Shankar is possibly gearing up to compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

Abhishek Kumar is reportedly in talks to join the adrenaline-packed journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

Isha Malviya:is potentially stepping into the thrilling arena of the show, ready to embrace challenges head-on.

Neil Bhatt: is likely to take on daring stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, showcasing his courage and determination.

Shoaib Ibrahim is rumored to be among the contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, bringing his spirit of adventure to the forefront.

Mannara Chopra is rumored to join Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, bringing her charm and determination to face daring challenges.

