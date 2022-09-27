Jannat Zubair’s fitness secrets revealed. Check them outSource: Bollywood
Jannat indulges in cardio exercises daily for healthier coreSource: Bollywood
Jannat does light weights regularlySource: Bollywood
Jannat doesn’t follow a strict diet plan but eats to stay fitSource: Bollywood
Jannat keeps packets of bhel and makhanas with her. She loves themSource: Bollywood
Thai cuisine is Jannat’s favouriteSource: Bollywood
Jannat ended up 4th in the show. She showed great courage in every stuntSource: Bollywood
