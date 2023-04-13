Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: All you need to know

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 reportedly will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.

As per reports floating online Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will be aired in July.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will be shown reportedly on Colours and Voot.

Media reports suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will be airing from July 13.

Bigg Boss fame Ankit Gupta will be seen along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Some reports claimed she will not be seen.

There are rumours that Nakuul Mehta will be seen on KKK 13 with Shalin Bhanot.

Reportedly Aditi Rawat will also be seen in KKK 13.

The timings of the show will be at 9.30 pm on the Voot app.

We are waiting for the final list of contestants who will be seen on the show.

