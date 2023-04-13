Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: All you need to know
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 reportedly will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports floating online Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will be aired in July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will be shown reportedly on Colours and Voot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Media reports suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will be airing from July 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss fame Ankit Gupta will be seen along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Some reports claimed she will not be seen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are rumours that Nakuul Mehta will be seen on KKK 13 with Shalin Bhanot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Aditi Rawat will also be seen in KKK 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The timings of the show will be at 9.30 pm on the Voot app.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We are waiting for the final list of contestants who will be seen on the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated actors who deserve a lot more love and appreciation than they get
Find Out More