Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 season is currently on air on TV. It is one of the most watched TV shows ft. Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik and more celebs. Let's have a dekko at the past winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi...Source: Bollywood
The first ever season of Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi was an all-girls season hosted by Akshay Kumar. Actress and Model Nethra Raghuraman was the winner of the first season.Source: Bollywood
The second season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was also hosted by Akshay Kumar. Songstress Anushka Manchanda was declared the winner. It was also an all-girls season.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra hosted the third season of Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi. It was an all-boys season. Shabir Ahluwalia won the third season.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar returned for the fourth season with an all-girls troop again. Aarti Chhabria was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.Source: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty, the ultimate host of Khatron Ke Khiladi began his journey on the show with the fifth season. Actor Rajniesh Dugall won the fifth season of KKK.Source: Bollywood
Ashish Chowdhry won the sixth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which was yet again hosted by mentor Rohit Shetty. There were a lot of tough competitors on the show.Source: Bollywood
Late actor Sidharth Shukla won the seventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This time Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor had been the host and the mentor of the show.Source: Bollywood
Dancer, Choreographer turned actor Shantanu Maheshwari created history by being the first choregrapher turned actor who went on to lift the trophy for the season. Rohit Shetty returned as the host.Source: Bollywood
Punit Pathak was the second choregrapher-turned-actor who won Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit Shetty remained the host and mentor of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.Source: Bollywood
Naagin beauty Karishma Tanna went on to win Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 beating a lot of popular celebrity contestants. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was hosted by Rohit Shetty again.Source: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty returned as the task master and host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun Bijlani went on to win and lift the trophy beating Divyanka Tripathi and others.Source: Bollywood
