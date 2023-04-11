Palak Tiwari's relationship history
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
Salman Khan, yesterday at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event hinted that Palak Tiwari is in a relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The host yesterday at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event was about to fall from the stage when someone joked that the host fell for Palak.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman commented saying that, "Woh already gir chuki hai"(She has already fallen).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Palak Tiwari is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, she has been seen attending parties with him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reacting to the rumours of dating Ibrahim, Palak revealed that her focus is work as of now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did Salman Khan confirm that Palak is in a relationship with Raghav Juyal as he said during the movie shooting he saw one chemistry? Palak was seen blushing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak was also once caught hiding from the paps and she was exiting a party with Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Palak was earlier dating Vedang Raina who will make his Bollywood debut with The Archies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak reportedly had kept her relationship details with Vedang under wraps.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How Comedy Circus fame Saloni Daini lost 22 kg
Find Out More