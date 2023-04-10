Shehnaaz Gill twins with Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill today wore a hot black corset and teamed it up with a black jacket for the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz kept her tresses open and with her basic makeup she gave the all black outfit an oomph look.

Shehnaaz was seen twinning with Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan who came for the trailer launch event of his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Fans of Shehnaaz are waiting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to come in which the actress will play the role of a South Indian girl.

Shehnaaz looks like a goddess in this all black look as she gets ready to make her Bollywood debut.

Fans of Shehnaaz will surely go crazy after seeing the lady in black. They are waiting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release.

Salman Khan fans have a reason to celebrate as today the trailer of his next offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing today.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been directed by Farhad Samji. Salman Khan looks smoking hot in this black shirt, jeans and glares.

This picture of Salman in all black will surely break the internet.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid 2023.

