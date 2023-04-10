Shehnaaz Gill twins with Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill today wore a hot black corset and teamed it up with a black jacket for the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz kept her tresses open and with her basic makeup she gave the all black outfit an oomph look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz was seen twinning with Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan who came for the trailer launch event of his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Shehnaaz are waiting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to come in which the actress will play the role of a South Indian girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz looks like a goddess in this all black look as she gets ready to make her Bollywood debut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Shehnaaz will surely go crazy after seeing the lady in black. They are waiting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan fans have a reason to celebrate as today the trailer of his next offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been directed by Farhad Samji. Salman Khan looks smoking hot in this black shirt, jeans and glares.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This picture of Salman in all black will surely break the internet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Palak Tiwari is a Barbie
Find Out More