Ankit Gera-Adaa Khan

It was in 2013 when Ankit and Adaa broke up. It was at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement party that they buried the past.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Kritika Kamra- Karan Kundrra

The Kitni Mohabbat Hai pair are no longer together but have become friends for life.

Sugandha Garg-Raghu Ram

The couple ended their marriage in 2016 but remain the best of friends till date. They had released a joint statement related to the same.

Narayani Shastri-Gaurav Chopra

Although the pair is not together they have maintained a friendly bond with one another.

Rithvik Dhanjani- Asha Negi

The pair separated in 2013 after meeting on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They make it a point to wish each other on birthdays.

Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon

The pair met in Bigg Boss 7 house but separated after a few years. She had helped the actor find his missing dog once in Lucknow.

Raqesh Bapat- Ridhi Dogra

The pair parted ways in 2020 but are always cordial with one another and meet each other during special occasions.

