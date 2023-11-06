Kuch Ankahi, Angna and more Top 12 Pakistani family dramas to watch with your kin
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
The Pakistani TV show Kuch Ankahi revolves around women's rights ranging from marriage to property. It has emotions, drama and a lot more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badi Aapa is about a strong woman controlling her family. Soon her husband and daughter take a stand against her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angna show is about four sisters getting married into families much different than theirs. It is about their journey and how their struggle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's show Humsafar is among the most famous ones. It is a story of a couple who is forced to marry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diyar-e-Dil is a family drama revolving around a dysfunctional Bakhtiyaar family. Fans loved this show as it held high emotional quotient.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. The story is of a single mother and how her life changes when she meets Zaroon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baba Jani show is about a man named Asfand who marries a widow. His sisters are not okay with it and create chaos.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda is a romantic comedy of siblings who are forced to marry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dunk starring Bilal Abbas Khan, Sana Javed and more is about a girl accusing a professor of harassing her only to save her fiance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yaqeen Ka Safar was among the highest-rated Pakistani dramas. The story of two different individuals going through their hardships drew attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fawad Khan, Saba Qamar and more star in Dastaan. The show takes you back to partition era of 1947.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba Qamar and Aamina Sheikh play sisters in this TV serial who are completely opposite of each other.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to tie the knot, Top 9 Bollywood celebrities who married over the age of 40
Find Out More