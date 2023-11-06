Kuch Ankahi, Angna and more Top 12 Pakistani family dramas to watch with your kin

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

The Pakistani TV show Kuch Ankahi revolves around women's rights ranging from marriage to property. It has emotions, drama and a lot more.

Badi Aapa is about a strong woman controlling her family. Soon her husband and daughter take a stand against her.

Angna show is about four sisters getting married into families much different than theirs. It is about their journey and how their struggle.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's show Humsafar is among the most famous ones. It is a story of a couple who is forced to marry.

Diyar-e-Dil is a family drama revolving around a dysfunctional Bakhtiyaar family. Fans loved this show as it held high emotional quotient.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. The story is of a single mother and how her life changes when she meets Zaroon.

Baba Jani show is about a man named Asfand who marries a widow. His sisters are not okay with it and create chaos.

Suno Chanda is a romantic comedy of siblings who are forced to marry.

Dunk starring Bilal Abbas Khan, Sana Javed and more is about a girl accusing a professor of harassing her only to save her fiance.

Yaqeen Ka Safar was among the highest-rated Pakistani dramas. The story of two different individuals going through their hardships drew attention.

Fawad Khan, Saba Qamar and more star in Dastaan. The show takes you back to partition era of 1947.

Saba Qamar and Aamina Sheikh play sisters in this TV serial who are completely opposite of each other.

Thanks For Reading!

