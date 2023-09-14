Kundali Bhagya: Top 10 mistakes that will affect the TV show's TRPs

Kundali Bhagya has overtaken Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but these mistakes may lower its TRP.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Shanaya creates misunderstandings between this lovable couple; this may disappoint fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nidhi's plan will backfire, and time and again Preeta is getting injured in a car accident. It’s like show is on a loop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, viewers are really upset to see the siblings fight. There should be moments that give them a chance to bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan and Preeta's separation track has disappointed viewers. It is getting too long and repetitive now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajveer learns the truth about Shaurya, but still hates him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Why does everyone refer to Nidhi as Mrs. Luthara? Even when Karan did not marry her? How is Karan ok with this?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shrishti misunderstands Karan totally and there is no effort anyone is making to find out the truth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan and Preeta’s situations where they are at the same place and yet don’t meet is getting stretched, there’s no newness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The viewers get bored as the tracks that are getting repeated and there needs to be some major shake up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan and Rishabh are not trying to find Preeta even though they know she is alive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
