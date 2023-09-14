Kundali Bhagya: Top 10 mistakes that will affect the TV show's TRPs

Kundali Bhagya has overtaken Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but these mistakes may lower its TRP.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Confusion between Palki and Rajveer

Shanaya creates misunderstandings between this lovable couple; this may disappoint fans.

Nidhi's plans

Nidhi's plan will backfire, and time and again Preeta is getting injured in a car accident. It’s like show is on a loop.

Rajveer and Shaurya’s fight

Well, viewers are really upset to see the siblings fight. There should be moments that give them a chance to bond.

Karan and Preeta's separation track

Karan and Preeta's separation track has disappointed viewers. It is getting too long and repetitive now.

Rajveer's anger issues

Rajveer learns the truth about Shaurya, but still hates him.

Nidhi and Karan

Why does everyone refer to Nidhi as Mrs. Luthara? Even when Karan did not marry her? How is Karan ok with this?

Shrishti’s misunderstandings

Shrishti misunderstands Karan totally and there is no effort anyone is making to find out the truth.

Peek-a-boo

Karan and Preeta’s situations where they are at the same place and yet don’t meet is getting stretched, there’s no newness.

Same-track remixes

The viewers get bored as the tracks that are getting repeated and there needs to be some major shake up.

Karan and Rishabh

Karan and Rishabh are not trying to find Preeta even though they know she is alive.

