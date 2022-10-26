Shraddha Arya's desi-wear collection

The Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya has the best desi-wear collection in her closet.

Nikita Thakkar

Shimmer and shine

Shraddha Arya's silver lehenga is top class.

Shine bright

Shraddha Arya is the perfect desi girl.

Saree queen

What better than a silk saree in pink to flaunt?

White and beautiful

Shraddha Arya's white salwar suit is simple and elegant.

Modern yet desi

Shraddha Arya's red saree with trendy blouse is chic.

Pretty in pink

Pink suits really well on Shraddha Arya.

Orange is love

Shraddha Aryan's orange lehenga-choli is definitely unique and beautiful.

Classic gold

What better than gold and beige for going desi?

