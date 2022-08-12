Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya has amazing white outfits in her wardrobe for every occasion. Let's check out some of Shraddha Arya's best looks in white outfits for some style inspo...Source: Bollywood
A satin gown with pearl sleeves will give you chic princess vibes. Channel in your inner diva Shraddha Arya style...Source: Bollywood
You can get Chikan outfits in different colours but nothing beats the magic and serenity of white. Here's Shraddha Arya in a chikan outfit.Source: Bollywood
Who says there can't be a white bikini in the wardrobe? Well, you can perfectly rock a white bikini if you have just the confidence like Shraddha Arya.Source: Bollywood
One needs a diverse wardrobe just like Shraddha Arya's. Here's the gorgeous beauty in a white Patiala suit. Team it up with a bright coloured dupatta and some heavy jewellery, and you are ready to Nach Punjabban!Source: Bollywood
A floral white lehenga, and not quite the usual organza silk one but a cotton one, to give you that comfy feeling. Shraddha looks pretty, no?Source: Bollywood
Here's pretty Shraddha Arya in a white saree. Pair it up with a pastel blouse. Classic and amazin!Source: Bollywood
One MUST, and by that, we mean, 'absolutely' have a sheer saree in their wardrobe. Here's Shraddha Arya in a white lacy sheer saree.Source: Bollywood
Ladies, go and give the corset a try! Style yourself up and glam your life in a corset dress. Let Shraddha Arya teach you how...Source: Bollywood
Sometimes plain outfits add more colour to your look. Shraddha Arya's this look just proves our point.Source: Bollywood
