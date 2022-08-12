Let Shraddha Arya teach you how to style whites

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya has amazing white outfits in her wardrobe for every occasion. Let's check out some of Shraddha Arya's best looks in white outfits for some style inspo... 

Satin white 

A satin gown with pearl sleeves will give you chic princess vibes. Channel in your inner diva Shraddha Arya style... 

A Chikan dress 

You can get Chikan outfits in different colours but nothing beats the magic and serenity of white. Here's Shraddha Arya in a chikan outfit. 

A white bikini 

Who says there can't be a white bikini in the wardrobe? Well, you can perfectly rock a white bikini if you have just the confidence like Shraddha Arya. 

A Patiala suit 

One needs a diverse wardrobe just like Shraddha Arya's. Here's the gorgeous beauty in a white Patiala suit. Team it up with a bright coloured dupatta and some heavy jewellery, and you are ready to Nach Punjabban! 

A white lehenga 

A floral white lehenga, and not quite the usual organza silk one but a cotton one, to give you that comfy feeling. Shraddha looks pretty, no? 

A printed saree 

Here's pretty Shraddha Arya in a white saree. Pair it up with a pastel blouse. Classic and amazin! 

A sheer saree 

One MUST, and by that, we mean, 'absolutely' have a sheer saree in their wardrobe. Here's Shraddha Arya in a white lacy sheer saree. 

A white corset dress 

Ladies, go and give the corset a try! Style yourself up and glam your life in a corset dress. Let Shraddha Arya teach you how... 

A plain lehenga 

Sometimes plain outfits add more colour to your look. Shraddha Arya's this look just proves our point. 

